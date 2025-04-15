United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Has $148.65 Million Stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,277,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,527 shares during the quarter. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $148,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HEFA. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,791,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,004 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,602,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,697,000 after purchasing an additional 269,656 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,151,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 106,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 11,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 65,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 11,801 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

BATS HEFA opened at $33.93 on Tuesday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $31.39 and a 1 year high of $37.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.64.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.