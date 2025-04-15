United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Has $83.53 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 421,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,347 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $83,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 211.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 52,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,581,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBR stock opened at $173.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.26. The stock has a market cap of $92.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $160.23 and a one year high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $1.2422 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.