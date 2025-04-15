United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Sells 13,156 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 336,382 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 13,156 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $51,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,730,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $17,471,231,000 after purchasing an additional 707,468 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,798,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,262,826,000 after acquiring an additional 670,432 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,721,882,000. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 14,579,529 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,313,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,670,451 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,485,575,000 after purchasing an additional 193,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM opened at $139.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $153.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.76 and a 200 day moving average of $161.16.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.24, for a total value of $246,784.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,393 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,376.32. This represents a 6.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.11, for a total transaction of $91,439.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,964,953.95. The trade was a 1.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,666 shares of company stock valued at $5,047,052 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Cowen cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.21.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

