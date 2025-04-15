United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Sells 26,874 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 597,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,874 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $63,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6,306.0% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,966,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,438,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857,716 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10,274.8% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 3,676,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641,490 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,636,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,026,781,000 after buying an additional 2,053,687 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,606,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,130,085,000 after buying an additional 1,608,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,358,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,169,207,000 after buying an additional 1,138,987 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MUB stock opened at $103.21 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.29 and a 52 week high of $108.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.65.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

