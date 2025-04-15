Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $224.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $274.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $271.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $228.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.92.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $178.88 on Tuesday. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $152.69 and a one year high of $243.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.64 and a 200-day moving average of $192.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.75%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,000 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $179,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,230.56. This trade represents a 11.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,964,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,241,340 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $222,721,000 after purchasing an additional 253,385 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 360,070 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $68,532,000 after purchasing an additional 235,689 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,155,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 590,389 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $105,928,000 after purchasing an additional 219,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

