Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,239,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,925 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Upbound Group worth $123,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UPBD. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Upbound Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in Upbound Group during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Upbound Group in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Upbound Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Upbound Group

In other Upbound Group news, CFO Fahmi Karam acquired 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.82 per share, with a total value of $296,930.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 164,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,251,831.04. The trade was a 7.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Upbound Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UPBD

Upbound Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UPBD opened at $21.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.90. Upbound Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.72.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Upbound Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 35.47%. Analysts expect that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upbound Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. Upbound Group’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

Upbound Group Profile

(Free Report)

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Upbound Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upbound Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.