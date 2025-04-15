UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Short Interest Down 92.9% in March

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 92.9% from the March 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Price Performance

Shares of UPMMY opened at $26.04 on Tuesday. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $38.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.70.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.7745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Company Profile

UPM-Kymmene Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forest-based bioindustry in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through UPM Fibres, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other Operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for transport and petrochemical industry.

