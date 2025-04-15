Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTFX) Short Interest Up 159.3% in March

Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTFX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 159.3% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BTFX traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,887. Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $72.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.66.

Get Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTFX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 3.55% of Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF (BTFX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures index. The fund seeks to achieve 2x daily Bitcoin index returns via Bitcoin futures contracts, mitigating risks through collateral investments and the use of reverse repurchase agreements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.