Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 29,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $617,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $109.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $103.07 and a 1-year high of $137.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.67.

Vanguard Energy ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.9487 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Energy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

