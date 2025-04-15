Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Acquired by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 924,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,631,000 after buying an additional 41,153 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 237,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,084,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $112.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.24 and a 200-day moving average of $119.26. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $95.67 and a 52-week high of $127.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.5106 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Financials ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

