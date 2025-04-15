Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 104.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,386 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $341,495,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,838,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,854,000 after buying an additional 1,707,466 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $68,510,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,528,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,570,000 after buying an additional 871,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,644.5% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 874,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,224,000 after acquiring an additional 859,605 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $59.21 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $53.65 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.98.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.