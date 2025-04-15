Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) is M Holdings Securities Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 206,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,957 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $16,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $80.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.22. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.80 and a twelve month high of $84.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3189 per share. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

