Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Passumpsic Savings Bank raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 51,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 180.2% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 7,002 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 78.5% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 12,679 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $80.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.22. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.80 and a 12 month high of $84.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.3189 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

