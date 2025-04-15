Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 159,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,278 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $54,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGK. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. TME Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $506,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $804,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000.

Shares of MGK opened at $301.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $323.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.72. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $262.65 and a 12-month high of $358.64.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.3397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

