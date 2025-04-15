Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,195,000 after buying an additional 35,884,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,517,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,520,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,003 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $14,232,829,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,419,000 after buying an additional 2,879,321 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,202,879,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $495.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $563.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $524.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $536.78.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $1.8121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.78.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

