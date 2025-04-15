Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 153,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $56,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 87.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $328.29 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $285.24 and a 52 week high of $386.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $349.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.53. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.5475 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

