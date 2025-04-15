Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lowered its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 56.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,524 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $10,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $71.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $155.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.37.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VRT shares. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Fox Advisors assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.94.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

