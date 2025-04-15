Vibra Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:PETRY) Short Interest Update

Vibra Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:PETRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decrease of 66.8% from the March 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Vibra Energia Stock Performance

PETRY remained flat at $6.04 on Tuesday. Vibra Energia has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $10.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.59.

Get Vibra Energia alerts:

Vibra Energia Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1056 per share. This is an increase from Vibra Energia’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.

About Vibra Energia

Vibra Energia SA manufactures, processes, distributes, trades, transports, imports, and exports oil-based products, lubricants, and other fuels. It markets fuels; lubricants for agricultural and off-road, trucks and buses, industrial, railways, maritime, and cars and SUVs, motorcycles; energy; electromobility; chemicals and petrochemicals; product, lubrication, and engineering consulting; lubrication solutions; facilities and equipment maintenance; product storage facilities; environmental licensing; liability management; waste management; supply management; automatic resupply; garage serives; and driver operated unloading service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vibra Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vibra Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.