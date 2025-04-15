VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Bought by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,628 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 69,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 69,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:VICI opened at $31.57 on Tuesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.08 and a 52 week high of $34.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.10). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 69.59%. The company had revenue of $976.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.29 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 67.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VICI. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

