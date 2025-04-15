Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.77, but opened at $57.14. Victory Capital shares last traded at $57.12, with a volume of 24,470 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.44.

Victory Capital Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 32.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 43.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 3,207.1% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Victory Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Victory Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 18.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

