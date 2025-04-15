VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 603,767 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 489% from the previous session’s volume of 102,589 shares.The stock last traded at $50.30 and had previously closed at $50.34.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day moving average of $50.41.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a $0.2094 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF
About VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
