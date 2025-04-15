VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 603,767 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 489% from the previous session’s volume of 102,589 shares.The stock last traded at $50.30 and had previously closed at $50.34.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day moving average of $50.41.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a $0.2094 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

About VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USTB. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,122,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,136,000 after purchasing an additional 959,375 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,592,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 168.9% during the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 729,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,952,000 after buying an additional 458,232 shares during the period. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,306,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 716,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,950,000 after acquiring an additional 354,102 shares during the period.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

