Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Major Shareholder Sells $34,146.03 in Stock

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Robert Sumas sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $34,146.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,305.48. This represents a 0.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Robert Sumas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 11th, Robert Sumas sold 400 shares of Village Super Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $14,380.00.

Village Super Market Stock Performance

Shares of VLGEA stock opened at $35.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.42. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.57 and a 52-week high of $38.70.

Village Super Market Announces Dividend

Village Super Market ( NASDAQ:VLGEA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $599.65 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. Village Super Market’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Village Super Market by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Village Super Market by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 21,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Village Super Market by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.

