Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. lessened its position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,018 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Visteon were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 225.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 884.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visteon by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Visteon by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VC. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Visteon from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Visteon from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Visteon from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target (down previously from $114.00) on shares of Visteon in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $69.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.82 and its 200-day moving average is $86.56. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.32. Visteon Co. has a 52-week low of $65.10 and a 52-week high of $117.94.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $2.47. Visteon had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.17 million. Equities research analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

