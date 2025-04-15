Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,390 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 8,609 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 22,006,311 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $186,834,000 after purchasing an additional 97,636 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 14,598,375 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $123,940,000 after buying an additional 2,238,935 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,027,376 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $76,642,000 after acquiring an additional 255,623 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,483,837 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $46,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,429,784 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $46,099,000 after acquiring an additional 601,151 shares during the period. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $8.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average of $8.92. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $10.39.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VOD. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

