VPR Brands (OTCMKTS:VPRB) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.03. VPR Brands shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 45,364 shares changing hands.
VPR Brands Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.04.
About VPR Brands
VPR Brands, LP operates in the electronic cigarette, electronic cigar, personal vaporizer, and pocket lighter industry in the United States. The company designs, markets, and distributes a line of pocket lighters under the DISSIM brand; vaporizers for essential oils, concentrates, and dry herbs under the HoneyStick brand; cannabidiol products under the Goldline brand; and electronic cigarettes and vaporizers under the KRAVE brand; and e-liquids.
