Walleye Capital LLC Sells 4,792 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Walleye Capital LLC reduced its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,792 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $11,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 433 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 424.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $68.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.81. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $147.40.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.23. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 5.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 31.43%.

Insider Activity at MKS Instruments

In other news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total value of $836,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,273,577.01. This represents a 11.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total transaction of $25,426.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,607,324.64. The trade was a 1.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on MKS Instruments from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.08.

About MKS Instruments

(Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

