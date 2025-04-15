Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Stock Price Up 11.1% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Watkin Jones Plc (LON:WJG – Get Free Report) rose 11.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 30.65 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 30.65 ($0.40). Approximately 1,899,437 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,711,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.60 ($0.36).

Watkin Jones Trading Up 11.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 30.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 26.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £79.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Get Watkin Jones alerts:

Watkin Jones (LON:WJG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported GBX 3.52 ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Watkin Jones had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. As a group, analysts expect that Watkin Jones Plc will post 2.9042225 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Watkin Jones Company Profile

In other news, insider Simon Jones bought 18,892 shares of Watkin Jones stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of £5,100.84 ($6,725.79). 11.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent/private rental sector property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watkin Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watkin Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.