WAX Trading 8.6% Higher This Week (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. During the last seven days, WAX has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. WAX has a total market cap of $88.66 million and $5.78 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAX coin can currently be bought for $0.0203 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About WAX

WAX is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,370,052,962 coins and its circulating supply is 4,365,258,538 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WAX is wax.io.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,369,786,194.89941311 with 4,364,991,773.6616354 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.02025533 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $5,504,493.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

