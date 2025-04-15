Wedbush Estimates Apple’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Apple in a research report issued on Sunday, April 13th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the iPhone maker will earn $7.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.44. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apple’s current full-year earnings is $7.28 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apple’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.69 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised shares of Apple from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.85.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $202.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $164.08 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drystone LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 252.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $24,184,616.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,637,976.75. This represents a 3.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total transaction of $7,950,786.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 390,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,377,116.59. The trade was a 8.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,451 shares of company stock valued at $40,818,720 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

