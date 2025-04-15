Whirlpool Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.75 (NYSE:WHR)

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 1.75 per share on Sunday, June 15th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%.

Whirlpool has increased its dividend by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years. Whirlpool has a dividend payout ratio of 61.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Whirlpool to earn $10.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.1%.

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $80.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.49. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.31. Whirlpool has a 12-month low of $75.04 and a 12-month high of $135.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.31. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 21.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

