Whitecap Resources Inc. Declares Apr 25 Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:WCP)

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) declared a apr 25 dividend on Tuesday, April 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0608 per share on Thursday, May 15th.

Whitecap Resources Trading Up 0.6 %

Whitecap Resources stock traded up C$0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,454,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,276,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.67. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of C$6.87 and a 12-month high of C$11.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Whitecap Resources

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 11,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$105,168.00. Also, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang acquired 9,720 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.43 per share, with a total value of C$81,939.60. Insiders have purchased 98,120 shares of company stock worth $835,336 in the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC reduced their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Whitecap Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whitecap Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.30.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

