Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.37 and traded as low as $5.50. Whitecap Resources shares last traded at $5.58, with a volume of 379,486 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SPGYF

Whitecap Resources Stock Performance

Whitecap Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.94.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0423 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 7.77%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.33%.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.