Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Cut to C$11.50 by Analysts at Desjardins

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Desjardins from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.44% from the company’s current price.

WCP has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Whitecap Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.30.

Whitecap Resources Stock Up 0.9 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Whitecap Resources stock traded up C$0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$7.80. 2,601,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,233,965. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.07 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.83. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of C$6.87 and a 52 week high of C$11.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.67.

In related news, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang bought 9,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,939.60. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.17 per share, with a total value of C$71,700.00. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 98,120 shares of company stock valued at $835,336. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

