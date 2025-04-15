WhiteCoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $212,580.83 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 16.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 15th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $7.85 million and $212,580.83 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000185 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00011030 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.36 or 0.00090499 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00006269 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000360 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001162 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247,981.80 or 2.90104676 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

