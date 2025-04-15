Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 31,566 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 33,138 shares.The stock last traded at $142.57 and had previously closed at $139.65.

Willis Lease Finance Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.44 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.54 million. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 18.56%.

Willis Lease Finance Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Lease Finance

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Willis Lease Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.50%.

In related news, EVP Scott B. Flaherty sold 5,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $927,297.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,625,315. This represents a 5.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Austin Chandler Willis sold 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.82, for a total transaction of $544,479.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,644 shares in the company, valued at $32,612,556.08. The trade was a 1.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,465 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,074 over the last three months. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 780.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Lease Finance

(Get Free Report)

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.