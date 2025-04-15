Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) Trading 16.8% Higher Over Last Week

Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. Wrapped AVAX has a total market cap of $235.27 million and $84.56 million worth of Wrapped AVAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wrapped AVAX has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped AVAX token can now be purchased for about $19.86 or 0.00023246 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped AVAX alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,471.78 or 1.00029294 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,203.94 or 0.99715834 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped AVAX Token Profile

Wrapped AVAX’s total supply is 11,844,737 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped AVAX is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped AVAX’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. Wrapped AVAX’s official website is www.avalabs.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped AVAX

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Wrapped AVAX has a current supply of 11,806,522.63061754. The last known price of Wrapped AVAX is 20.09365226 USD and is down -0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1205 active market(s) with $93,565,742.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.avalabs.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped AVAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped AVAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped AVAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped AVAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped AVAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.