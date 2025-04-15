XLMedia (LON:XLM) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of XLMedia PLC (LON:XLM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 10.30 ($0.14) and traded as high as GBX 10.43 ($0.14). XLMedia shares last traded at GBX 10.06 ($0.13), with a volume of 4,941,454 shares traded.

XLMedia Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £33.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 10.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cédric Boireau sold 38,928,944 shares of XLMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16), for a total transaction of £4,671,473.28 ($6,159,643.04). 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XLMedia Company Profile

XLMedia is a leading global digital media company that creates compelling content for highly engaged audiences and connects them to relevant advertisers.

The Group manages a portfolio of premium brands with a primary emphasis on Sports and Gaming in regulated markets. XLMedia brands are designed to reach passionate people with the right content at the right time.

