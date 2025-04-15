XTX Topco Ltd Acquires 255 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,106 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OC. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in Owens Corning by 193.7% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $212.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on Owens Corning from $215.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $212.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total value of $321,947.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,140,490.95. This represents a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $140.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $123.41 and a 12 month high of $214.53.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.35. Owens Corning had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.70%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

