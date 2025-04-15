XTX Topco Ltd Buys Shares of 2,241 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $580.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $570.00 to $520.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $518.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $517.44.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.12, for a total value of $523,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,231,200. This trade represents a 9.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 4,636 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.07, for a total transaction of $2,499,128.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,901,249.59. This trade represents a 39.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,636 shares of company stock worth $6,263,989. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:AMP opened at $474.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.74 and a 1 year high of $582.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $499.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $523.49.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 69.35% and a net margin of 19.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.91%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.