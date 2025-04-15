XTX Topco Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 222.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 6.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 286,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,719,000 after acquiring an additional 16,428 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the third quarter worth $417,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Ferrari by 60.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,707,000 after buying an additional 8,267 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RACE shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $584.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays raised Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ferrari in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $486.67.

Ferrari Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE RACE opened at $429.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $452.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $447.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.57. The company has a market cap of $104.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.03. Ferrari has a one year low of $391.54 and a one year high of $509.13.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a $3.1265 dividend. This is an increase from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $2.44. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. Ferrari’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.63%.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

