XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $1.24 Million Investment in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 185,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 947.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Uranium Energy by 29.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 7,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

UEC opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.60. Uranium Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.58 and a beta of 1.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.50 target price on Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Canada raised shares of Uranium Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. National Bankshares set a $10.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.25 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Uranium Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

