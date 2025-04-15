XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRVL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Summit Insights downgraded Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Raymond James set a $110.00 target price on Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, March 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.48.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,430 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $98,312.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,138,125. The trade was a 4.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brad W. Buss purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.00 per share, with a total value of $207,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 87,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,797. This represents a 3.57 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,185 shares of company stock worth $3,131,018. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 2.1 %

MRVL stock opened at $52.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a PE ratio of -30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.05. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.09 and a fifty-two week high of $127.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.53%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

