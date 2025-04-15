XTX Topco Ltd Reduces Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

XTX Topco Ltd trimmed its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,389 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $328,398,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $152,342,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,955,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $602,327,000 after buying an additional 2,254,560 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,764,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,800,754,000 after buying an additional 1,922,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 3,445,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $208,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,201 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DAL. Bank of America lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.06.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of DAL opened at $40.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.74 and a twelve month high of $69.98. The company has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.38). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $12.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.64%.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 91,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $6,405,943.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,721,357.15. This represents a 17.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $554,568.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,291.12. The trade was a 29.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,886 shares of company stock valued at $11,116,463 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

