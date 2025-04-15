XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 155,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Joby Aviation by 200.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JOBY opened at $6.02 on Tuesday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $10.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.98.

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Bonny W. Simi sold 31,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $262,303.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,018.01. This trade represents a 18.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Kate Dehoff sold 6,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $51,289.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,910.68. The trade was a 3.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 832,073 shares of company stock worth $5,885,469 in the last 90 days. 32.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JOBY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.58.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

