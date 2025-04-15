Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Trading Up 4% – Here’s What Happened

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.11 and last traded at $6.14. 108,782 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 886,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YEXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price (down previously from $10.50) on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Yext Trading Up 4.4 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.41 million, a PE ratio of -41.13 and a beta of 1.20.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.20). Yext had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $113.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.77 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Yext by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,865,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,906,000 after acquiring an additional 204,329 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,537,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,138,000 after purchasing an additional 437,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yext by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,412,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,347,000 after purchasing an additional 27,452 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Yext in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,026,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Yext by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,758,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,153 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yext

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

