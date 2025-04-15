ZClassic 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $422.35 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $674,587.16 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.0726 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00036590 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00009636 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000790 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

