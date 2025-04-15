Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.71.

A number of equities analysts have commented on Z shares. KeyCorp upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Zillow Group stock opened at $62.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.26, a PEG ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.01 and its 200-day moving average is $73.22. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $38.45 and a 12 month high of $89.39.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zillow Group will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 5,796 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $437,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,435. This trade represents a 10.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 2,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $209,312.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,636 shares in the company, valued at $10,460,924.24. This trade represents a 1.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,919 shares of company stock worth $7,869,478 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 7,410.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

