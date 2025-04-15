Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Cut to $87.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.14% from the company’s current price.

ZG has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.05.

Zillow Group stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.98. 51,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,924. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $38.06 and a 1-year high of $86.58. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.06, a P/E/G ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.77.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zillow Group will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 23,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total transaction of $1,987,512.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,443,782.76. This trade represents a 19.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jun Choo sold 1,277 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $99,248.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 86,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,750,215.16. This trade represents a 1.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,919 shares of company stock worth $7,869,478. 17.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $165,326,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1,261.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 260,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,454,000 after acquiring an additional 241,331 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 420,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,775,000 after acquiring an additional 211,482 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,916,000. Finally, Sone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,185,000. Institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

