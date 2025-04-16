1,035 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Purchased by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mustard Seed Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 9,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $236.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $250.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.34. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $209.64 and a 1-year high of $277.35.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.4516 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.