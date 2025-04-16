11,733 Shares in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Bought by Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KHC. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $29.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.44. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.98 and a 200-day moving average of $31.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 10.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.80%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

